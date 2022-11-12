As England and Pakistan are all set to square off in T20 World Cup final in Melbourne, in what is deemed as the rematch of 1992 World Cup final, Kevin Pietersen said only England can stop themselves from winning the title as he predicts it to be a ‘sixathon’ given the top form of English batters.

“Pakistan needs to hope that England self-destructs by being reckless and overconfident. I think it’s an incredible strength that they can just go out there and play the way they do, but we do know that England can roll over for none because it’s a sixathon. That’s the only thing that I can see derailing England, and that’s what Pakistan needs to hope for, because I don’t think they can derail England themselves. I am predicting a comfortable win for England,” wrote Pietersen in his column for Betway.

The former England captain confidence oozes from the fact that the English side thrash prime title contenders India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales scored 80-odd runs as England chased down 169 in just 16 overs.

“The England performance ranks right up there. It was convincing as anything because that Indian team is star-studded. To beat them as convincingly as they did was spectacular. I had little doubt about the result as India posted 169 on board. Adelaide is a good wicket, and I anticipated it to be an easy chase,” he added.

