T20 World Cup 2022 is around the corner and all participating teams are gearing up for the marquee tournament. The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia from 16 October.

However, as the tournament approaches, several teams are still battling with injuries to some of their key players. It is worth noting that 15 October is the cut-off date for the participating teams to replace an injured player or make any changes in the squad without ICC permission, and post that date it will require the nod from the tournament technical committee.

Here we take a look at a squad-wise list of injured players who will miss or can miss the T20 World Cup 2022:



INDIA

Jasprit Bumrah: India pace spearhead has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to back injury.

Ravindra Jadeja: Star India all-rounder has been ruled out of the tournament due to knee injury.

Deepak Chahar: India pacer has been ruled out due to a back injury.

Mohammed Shami: India pacer yet to pass his fitness test after recovering from Covid-19.



PAKISTAN

Shaheen Shah Afridi: Pakistan pace spearhead is still recovering from knee ligament injury and his fitness will be tested during the T20 World Cup warmup games.

Naseem Shah: The young pacer tested positive for Covid and contracted pneumonia. He has reportedly recovered but is yet to attain full fitness.

Fakhar Zaman: The batter was left out of Pakistan’s team for the World Cup as he is currently undergoing treatment and rehab for a knee injury.



SOUTH AFRICA

Dwaine Pretorius: Bowling all-rounder Ruled has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a fractured thumb. He has been replaced by Marco Jansen.

Rassie van der Dussen: He was left out of the World Cup squad as broke his left index finger during a match and still recovering from it.



SRI LANKA

Dushamantha Chameera: The pacer is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Lahiru Kumara: The fast bowler is recovering from a hamstring injury.



ENGLAND

Jos Butter: England captain is still recovering from a calf injury that he suffered while playing in The Hundred.

Jonny Bairstow: Wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after he broke his leg in an accident while playing golf. He won’t return to action till 2023.



AUSTRALIA

Marcus Stoinis: The all-rounder is yet to prove his match fitness after recovering from ankle injury recently.

Ashton Agar: The spinner has recovered from a side strain but he will also have to prove his fitness during series against England.

Kane Richardson: The pacer has recovered from a hamstring injury but needs to prove his match fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup.



NEW ZEALAND

Daryl Mitchell: The batter has suffered a fractured finger and it is yet to be seen if he recovers from it completely before the T20 World Cup.

Lockie Ferguson: The pacer suffered an abdominal injury and an update on his fitness is awaited.