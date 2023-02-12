Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, Match 5 in Cape Town

BAN vs SL LIVE: Follow the live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary on Match 5 of the 2023 T20 World Cup between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Newlands, Cape Town on our live blog.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Sri Lanka will hope to make it two wins in a row when they take on Bangladesh in their second match of the T20 World Cup in Cape Town. AFP

Bangladesh Women Vs Sri Lanka Women At Newlands, Cape Town, 12 February, 2023

12 February, 2023
Starts 22:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women

106/7 (17.3 ov)

Match 5
Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women

Yet To Bat

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in their opening game of the 2023 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Sri Lanka enter this fixture high on confidence, having pulled off a nervy win over hosts South Africa in the tournament opener on Friday.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu led the way in their victory over the South Africans, smashing 68 off 50 deliveries and stitching an 86-run second-wicket stand with Vishmi Gunaratne to help the Sri Lankans post 129/4 on the board after they were invited to bat by the hosts.

The spin trio of Inoka Ranaweera (3/18), Oshadi Ranasinghe (2/20) and Sugandika Kumari (2/28) then strangulated the South African batters, stemming the flow of runs with their disciplined bowling and getting wickets at regular intervals as a result of the pressure created by the lack of boundaries. South Africa remained in the chase till the very final over, but ultimately fell short by just three runs.

Skipper Athatpaththu announced an unchanged XI for her side, the Sri Lankans hoping to reel in a second win in a row with the same combination.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam.

Updated Date: February 12, 2023 23:02:31 IST

