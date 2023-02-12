Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in their opening game of the 2023 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka at the Newlands in Cape Town.

Sri Lanka enter this fixture high on confidence, having pulled off a nervy win over hosts South Africa in the tournament opener on Friday.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu led the way in their victory over the South Africans, smashing 68 off 50 deliveries and stitching an 86-run second-wicket stand with Vishmi Gunaratne to help the Sri Lankans post 129/4 on the board after they were invited to bat by the hosts.

The spin trio of Inoka Ranaweera (3/18), Oshadi Ranasinghe (2/20) and Sugandika Kumari (2/28) then strangulated the South African batters, stemming the flow of runs with their disciplined bowling and getting wickets at regular intervals as a result of the pressure created by the lack of boundaries. South Africa remained in the chase till the very final over, but ultimately fell short by just three runs.

Skipper Athatpaththu announced an unchanged XI for her side, the Sri Lankans hoping to reel in a second win in a row with the same combination.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

Bangladesh: Shamima Sultana(w), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.