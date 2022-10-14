T20 World Cup: Andre Russell's iconic mohawk and other crazy hairstyles from previous editions
October 14th, 2022
MS Dhoni wore the iconic long-haired look in the 2007 World T20, and would get rid of the locks shortly before the tour of Australia later that year. AFP
Andre Russell’s mohawk became something of a talking point during the 2016 World T20 in India. AFP
How can we have a gallery on iconic hairdos in T20 World Cup history without including Lasith Malinga. Seen here is ‘Slinga’ in action in the inaugural edition in 2007. AFP
Imad Wasim decided to sport a ponytail in the 2021 edition of the marquee T20 event in UAE. AFP
Shimron Hetmyer too has had quite the hair game in recent years, his hair colour ranging from blue to the shade of pink seen here in the 2021 T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka. AFP
