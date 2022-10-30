T20 World Cup: Amit Mishra takes cheeky dig at Babar Azam’s poor form, says ‘this too shall pass’

India’s veteran leggie Amit Mishra on Sunday took a cheeky dig at Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his poor form in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Notably, Babar flopped once again with the bat against Netherlands as he managed to score just four runs off five balls before getting run out in the second over of Pakistan’s low run-chase.

Meanwhile, India spinner Mishra took to Twitter and wrote a cheeky message for Babar Azam, “This too shall pass. Stay strong.” Interestingly, the tweet was identical to what Babar wrote for Kohli when he was going through a rough patch and finding it difficult to score runs.

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. 🙏🏽 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

It is worth mentioning that Babar has scored eight runs at an average of 2.66 and a strike rate of 53.33 in the three matches so far he has played in the T20 World Cup.

Talking about the match, an all-round Pakistan, who were chasing a mere 92-run target, powered by performances from opener Mohammad Rizwan and spinner Shadab Khan cruised to their first victory of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating the Netherlands by six wickets in Perth on Sunday.

This is the first Pakistan win in Australia in T20I cricket.

With this win, Pakistan has registered their two points and is in the fifth position in the points table.

The Netherlands is at the bottom and is yet to gain a point. Mohammad Rizwan (49) and Shadab Khan (3/22) were the key architects of this crucial win.