England are currently in the third position with two points and one win in two matches in the Group 1 rankings of the T20 World Cup.
Ireland pulled off a huge upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup with a five-run victory over 2010 champions England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
The win is also just the third victory for Ireland over England in men’s international cricket after ODI wins in 2011 and 2020.
With the win, Ireland have climbed to fourth position in the points table with two points (one win in two matches). England sit in the third position with two points having scored one win in two matches. Ireland’s win has now opened doors for Australia as five of the six teams in the group now have two points each.
As per the current scenario, Group 1 is wide open and any team from the lot can make it to the semi-final.
How England can still make it to T20 World Cup semi-finals:
Ireland, having stormed into Super 12 by eliminating two-time champions West Indies, rode on a sparkling 47-ball 62 by skipper Andy Balbirnie and looked for a 180-plus total before England dragged them back to bowl them out for 157 in 19.2 overs.
Leg-spinner Liam Livingstone triggered the collapse before pacer Mark Wood seized the initiative as the duo returned with three wickets each to deny Ireland 15-20 runs extra.
Chasing the tricky target, the 2010 champions were 105/5 in 14.3 overs, five runs short of the DLS target of 110 as the play could not be started within the cutoff time due to rain and Ireland completed their second win over England in a World Cup.
(with inputs from PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
England warmed up for the T20 World Cup with a six-wicket win over off-color Pakistan.
The West Indies won the tournament in 2012 and 2016, but have been knocked out of the tournament for the first time before the main round of the tournament.
Ireland registered their highest run chase in T20Is as well as the highest partnership in T20 World Cups in their match against Scotland.