The 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup will be held from 4 to 30 June next year in the Caribbean and USA, it was reported on Friday. The World Cup will take place across 10 venues.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, a team from the International Cricket Council (ICC) inspected a few shortlisted venues in the USA recently. The country will be hosting an international global cricket tournament for the first time in 2024. The inspection team visited the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground at Lauderhill in Floria which has already hosted India matches.

Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Church Street Park in Morrisville and Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York were also inspected. Morrisville and Dallas are already hosting matches in ongoing Major League Cricket in the USA. All these three grounds in Dallas, Morrisville and New York are still to get international status. No final decision on venues has been taken so far.

The 2024 World Cup will be a 20-team affair with the first stage having four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will reach the Super 8s which will consist of two groups of four teams each. The top two from each group will play in the semi-finals.

15 teams have already qualified for the tournament. West Indies and USA qualified by virtue of being the hosts while Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka qualified after finishing as the top eight teams at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh made it to the World Cup because of their rankings.

From the qualifiers, Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Scotland have progressed to the World Cup while Asia, America and Africa qualifiers are still to take place.