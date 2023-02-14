Toss update: South Africa women won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in their group match of the T20 World Cup in Paarl on Monday.

Playing XI:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Preview: Both South Africa, hosts for the women’s T20 World Cup, and New Zealand are coming off defeats from their opening encounter, and will look to open their account when they face each other in a Group 1 game in Paarl on Monday.

While South Africa failed to chase down a 13-run target against Sri Lanka, with the Lankans winning by three runs, New Zealand were bundled out for just 76 against Australia, who had posted 173 on board after being put to bat first.

Both the teams will be looking for an improved all-round performance in order to strengthen their bid for the semi-finals.

