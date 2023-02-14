Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2023, South Africa vs New Zealand Highlights: Hosts win by 65 runs

T20 World Cup 2023, South Africa vs New Zealand Highlights: Hosts secured a crucial 65-run win to keep hopes alive for the semi-finals.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt in action. AFP

South Africa Women Vs New Zealand Women At Boland Park, Paarl, 13 February, 2023

13 February, 2023
Starts 22:30 (IST)
Match Ended
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

132/6 (20.0 ov)

Match 7
New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women

67/10 (18.1 ov)

South Africa Women beat New Zealand Women by 65 runs

Toss update: South Africa women won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand in their group match of the T20 World Cup in Paarl on Monday.

Playing XI: 

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Preview: Both South Africa, hosts for the women’s T20 World Cup, and New Zealand are coming off defeats from their opening encounter, and will look to open their account when they face each other in a Group 1 game in Paarl on Monday.

While South Africa failed to chase down a 13-run target against Sri Lanka, with the Lankans winning by three runs, New Zealand were bundled out for just 76 against Australia, who had posted 173 on board after being put to bat first.

Both the teams will be looking for an improved all-round performance in order to strengthen their bid for the semi-finals.

Updated Date: February 14, 2023 08:28:30 IST

