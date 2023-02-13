T20 World Cup 2023, Ireland women vs England women LIVE Score, Group 2 match at Paarl

Toss update: Ireland women have won the toss and opted to bat, in their Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match against England in Paarl on Monday.

Preview: Ireland open their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against England in Paarl on Monday. England have already played one match in Group 2 so far, where they beat West Indies by seven wickets on Saturday.

While Sophia Ecclestone scalped three wickets for England in their first match to restrict West Indies to 135/7, it was Nat Sciver’s unbeaten 40 that led England to victory in the 15th over.