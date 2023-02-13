T20 World Cup 2023, Ireland women vs England women LIVE Score, Group 2 match at Paarl

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Check out LIVE score of the Women's T20 World Cup match between Ireland and England

Ireland open their Women's T20 World Cup campaign against England. Image: Twitter @T20WorldCup

Ireland Women Vs England Women At Boland Park, Paarl, 13 February, 2023

13 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Ireland Women

Ireland Women

105/10 (18.2 ov)

Match 6
England Women

England Women

81/4 (9.1 ov)

Toss update: Ireland women have won the toss and opted to bat, in their Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match against England in Paarl on Monday.

Preview: Ireland open their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against England in Paarl on Monday. England have already played one match in Group 2 so far, where they beat West Indies by seven wickets on Saturday.

While Sophia Ecclestone scalped three wickets for England in their first match to restrict West Indies to 135/7, it was Nat Sciver’s unbeaten 40 that led England to victory in the 15th over.

Updated Date: February 13, 2023 20:10:53 IST

