T20 World Cup 2023, Ireland women vs England women LIVE Score, Group 2 match at Paarl

Check out LIVE score of the Women's T20 World Cup match between Ireland and England
Toss update: Ireland women have won the toss and opted to bat, in their Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match against England in Paarl on Monday.
Preview: Ireland open their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against England in Paarl on Monday. England have already played one match in Group 2 so far, where they beat West Indies by seven wickets on Saturday.
While Sophia Ecclestone scalped three wickets for England in their first match to restrict West Indies to 135/7, it was Nat Sciver’s unbeaten 40 that led England to victory in the 15th over.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India suffered a five-wicket loss to hosts South Africa in the Tri-series final on Thursday.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the opening game of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka stunned hosts South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2023 opener to make a brilliant start to the event.