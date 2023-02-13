Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • T20 World Cup 2023, Ireland women vs England women Highlights: ENGW win by four wickets

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2023, Ireland women vs England women Highlights: ENGW win by four wickets

Alice Capsey scored 51 as England beat Ireland by four wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup clash in Paarl.

T20 World Cup 2023, Ireland women vs England women Highlights: ENGW win by four wickets

Ireland open their Women's T20 World Cup campaign against England. Image: Twitter @T20WorldCup

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Ireland Women Vs England Women At Boland Park, Paarl, 13 February, 2023

13 February, 2023
Starts 18:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Ireland Women

Ireland Women

105/10 (18.2 ov)

Match 6
England Women

England Women

107/6 (14.2 ov)

England Women beat Ireland Women by 4 wickets

Toss update: Ireland women have won the toss and opted to bat, in their Women’s T20 World Cup Group B match against England in Paarl on Monday.

Preview: Ireland open their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against England in Paarl on Monday. England have already played one match in Group 2 so far, where they beat West Indies by seven wickets on Saturday.

While Sophia Ecclestone scalped three wickets for England in their first match to restrict West Indies to 135/7, it was Nat Sciver’s unbeaten 40 that led England to victory in the 15th over.

Updated Date: February 13, 2023 21:48:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

We will look to take positives from Tri-series into T20 World Cup: Deepti Sharma
First Cricket News

We will look to take positives from Tri-series into T20 World Cup: Deepti Sharma

India suffered a five-wicket loss to hosts South Africa in the Tri-series final on Thursday.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs SL match live telecast
First Cricket News

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs SL match live telecast

South Africa vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the opening game of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka.

T20 World Cup 2023: 'Fearless' Sri Lanka sink South Africa in tournament opener
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2023: 'Fearless' Sri Lanka sink South Africa in tournament opener

Sri Lanka stunned hosts South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2023 opener to make a brilliant start to the event.