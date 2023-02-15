Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh played central roles with ball and bat respectively as India chased down the 119-run target set by West Indies with six wickets and 11 balls to spare.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Points Table: Live standings for Group A and Group B; wins, losses, net run rates and points accumulated by teams.
Women's T20 World Cup 2023: From the schedule, match timings, squads to live streaming, all you need to know about the ICC mega event which starts on 10 February.
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Check out the full schedule and match timings for the prestigious ICC event.