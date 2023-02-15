Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup 2023: India defeat West Indies to collect 2nd win in a row

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh played central roles with ball and bat respectively as India chased down the 119-run target set by West Indies with six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

The Indians celebrate after Deepti Sharma gets rid of Shemaine Campbell to break the 73-run second-wicket partnership. AP
India’s Pooja Vastrakar celebrates after dismissing West Indies captain Hayley Matthews off her first delivery of the day. AP
West Indies No 3 batter Shemaine Campbelle bats during her team’s T20 World Cup Group B fixture against India in Cape Town. AP
West Indies’ Shabika Gajnabi is clean bowled by India’s Renuka Singh during their T20 World Cup Group B encounter in Cape Town. AP
The West Indians celebrate after Karishma Ramharack gets rid of India opener Smriti Mandhana for 10. AP
Senior West Indies cricketer Stafanie Taylor leaves Newlands in a stretcher after picking up an injury during her side’s T20 World Cup Group B match against India. AP
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in action during the T20 World Cup Group B match against West Indies in Cape Town. AP
India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 44 off 32 balls, guiding the Women in Blue home with nearly two overs to spare. AP

Updated Date: February 15, 2023 23:28:32 IST

