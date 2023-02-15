T20 World Cup 2023: India defeat West Indies to collect 2nd win in a row

Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh played central roles with ball and bat respectively as India chased down the 119-run target set by West Indies with six wickets and 11 balls to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

February 15th, 2023

23:28:32 IST

