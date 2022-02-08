T20 World Cup 2022: Tickets for India-Pakistan match at MCG sold out within five minutes of going on sale

Melbourne: Excitement is building for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, with general ticket allocations for two match-days sold out on the first day of going on sale to the public.

General Ticket allocations have all been sold for India v Pakistan at the MCG on 23 October and the double-header that features South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up at the SCG on 27 October.

This comes after 200,000 tickets were sold during the pre-sale period across the 45 matches being played in Australia from 16 October-13 November later this year.

Such was the demand to see one of world cricket's biggest rivalries, the allocations for the India vs Pakistan match were sold within five minutes of going on sale.

Over 800,000 fans are expected to attend the global showcase for men's T20 cricket when it comes to Australia for the first time, and there is still plenty of opportunity for fans to secure seats to all other fixtures in the general public sale.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said: "The response from the fans has been fantastic and we're proud of the fact we were able to reward our fans who purchased tickets to the postponed event in 2020 and those who registered early with us to get priority access to tickets in the pre-sale."

The Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16- November 13 and it will be played across seven venues -- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.

A total of 45 matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, ensuring the same national footprint as the postponed 2020 event.