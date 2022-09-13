T20 World Cup 2022: MI and RCB dominate India’s squad among IPL teams

Team India on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, making their comeback.

India’s squad for the World Cup in Australia is largely along expected lines and have only few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

Both Bumrah and Harshal had missed the multi-nation tournament in the UAE due to respective injuries and their return for the marquee event will bolster the team’s fast bowling ranks. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the other two pacers in the squad, along with the all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

However, the squad led by Rohit Sharma will miss the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained a right knee injury during the Asia Cup and recently underwent surgery. Left-hander Axar Patel will step in as a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja. Apart from Axar, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are the other two specialist spinners.

The batting unit is identical to the one that played the Asia Cup with captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Dinesh Karthik all included. Mohammed Shami, the pacer, has been named as a standby player, along with fellow pacer Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, and batter Shreyas Iyer.

Here we take a look at the IPL team-wise distribution of India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda

Rajasthan Royals: Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya

Notably, MI and RCB have the joint-highest representation in the World Cup squad among IPL teams, with three players each, while two players each from DC, LSG, and RR are part of the squad. One player each from SRH, PBKS, and GT, is also included in the team which will play the marquee tournament down under.