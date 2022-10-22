T20 World Cup: Melbourne welcomes Team India with mesmerising street art

Australia, hosts for the T20 World Cup, are all set to welcome the biggest cricket event of the year. After the battle of the qualifiers, twelve teams have been made official to compete in the Super 12 round. Now, the city of Melbourne has shared some glimpses of how they are preparing to celebrate the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan slated to be played on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Taking to the city’s official Twitter account, they posted some snaps of beautiful street art that they created to welcome the Indian cricket team.

Melbourne is well known for its vibrant walls, and both the city and suburbs are covered in street art. However, there are a few locations that are renowned for their urban art offerings and Higson Lane is one of them. The artist chose this prominent place to draw the colourful portraits of Indian cricketers such as skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya.

In the clip, some street artists can be seen decorating the walls with delicate strokes of their paint brushes. Along with the cricketer, the prestigious T20 World Cup trophy and the MCG have been glittering on the wall. A few Indian-style rangolis have also been drawn to give it a true desi flavour.

The caption of the post reads, “Welcome to Melbourne, BCCI. We’ve decided to mark the occasion by creating a T20 World Cup street art mural ft. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and the MCG.” Furthermore, they have also invited the tourists to the location which can be quite enjoyable and also suitable for some photo sessions. “We’ll bring the coffee,” the caption further adds.

The Super 12 round gets underway on 22 October with a high-profile encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground where hosts Australia will take on New Zealand.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.