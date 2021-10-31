T20 World Cup 2021: 'Worst performance', Twitterati slam India after yet another one-sided defeat

New Zealand inflicted a crushing eight-wicket defeat on India at the cricket T20 World Cup on Sunday and put the tournament favourite on the brink of elimination.

India’s much-trumpeted batters flopped for the second time — after a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan — reaching only 110-7 after New Zealand chose to bowl.

Daryl Mitchell (49) and captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) eased New Zealand to 111-2 in 14.3 overs in a lopsided Group 2 game.

Mitchell missed out on a deserved half-century when he was caught at long-on against Jasprit Bumrah's off-cutter. Mitchell hit four boundaries and three sixes. Bumrah finished with 2-19.

The heavy defeat to arch-rival Pakistan last week at the same venue appeared to still be playing on the minds of India's batters as wickets tumbled against both the spin and speed of the Black Caps.

Let us now take a look at how #CricketTwitter reacted to the result:

With all the talent and resources available, this tournament is probably the worst performance in the history of #TeamIndia Extremely sad.#INDvNZ — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 31, 2021

No one will admit it including themselves as they are so humble but #NZ are pound for pound the best all format Cricket team in the World at the moment … #Fact #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

This defeat should hurt Team India. Tentative with the bat, their shot selection was questionable. New Zealand bowled superbly, but India made their task easier. With their net run rate also taking a beating, a semifinal spot looks a distant dream #INDvNZ #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 31, 2021

Virat Kohli is facing criticism but it’s the entire team and the coaches that have failed and not just one man. It turned out to be a scary Halloween for Indian fans. #INDvsNZ #T20WORLDCUP — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 31, 2021

India, unfortunately, always were chasing the wrong template in T20s, treating the format merely an extension of ODIs. Winning bilateral series held for nothing but personal milestones. Ind would need to rebuild; and rebuild thinking about the format and not go by names #IndvsNZ — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 31, 2021

This is easily India’s worst performance in a T20 World Cup. In fact, they never even get started. But two T20 games don’t define a team. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 31, 2021

Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2021

My dissertation on "Why India's T20I team in the age of the IPL are the England football team in the age of the Premier League" has just kicked on another 5,000 words — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 31, 2021

With inputs from AP