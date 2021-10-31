Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Worst performance', Twitterati slam India after yet another one-sided defeat

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 31st, 2021
  • 23:36:46 IST

New Zealand inflicted a crushing eight-wicket defeat on India at the cricket T20 World Cup on Sunday and put the tournament favourite on the brink of elimination.

India’s much-trumpeted batters flopped for the second time — after a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan — reaching only 110-7 after New Zealand chose to bowl.

Daryl Mitchell (49) and captain Kane Williamson (33 not out) eased New Zealand to 111-2 in 14.3 overs in a lopsided Group 2 game.

Mitchell missed out on a deserved half-century when he was caught at long-on against Jasprit Bumrah's off-cutter. Mitchell hit four boundaries and three sixes. Bumrah finished with 2-19.

The heavy defeat to arch-rival Pakistan last week at the same venue appeared to still be playing on the minds of India's batters as wickets tumbled against both the spin and speed of the Black Caps.

Let us now take a look at how #CricketTwitter reacted to the result:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

With inputs from AP

October 31, 2021

