T20 World Cup 2021: 'We were just not good enough', admits Mahmudullah after Scotland shock Bangladesh

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad said they had let themselves and their millions of fans down after a heartbreaking six-run loss to minnows Scotland in the Twenty20 World Cup.

World number six Bangladesh faltered in their chase of 141 to finish on 134-7 in the first round match in Muscat.

The loss hurt their chances of moving into the next stage and extended the team's horror run in the shortest format with just one victory at the tournament since 2007.

"I think as a batting unit, I think we have disappointed ourselves, so it's a big concern," said Mahmudullah.

"And we need to see where we have made those mistakes and probably need to try not to repeat those mistakes in the next game."

Bangladesh's bowlers had reduced Scotland to 53-6 before Chris Greaves hit a match-winning 45 and then took two key wickets to create a big upset on day one of the 16-nation tournament.

He took down Shakib Al hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim in two overs with his leg spin after the Bangladesh spinners had shone following their decision to bowl first.

"I think the bowlers are on the right track. We picked up six wickets I think within 60 runs, but after that they had a good partnership," said Mahmudullah.

"I think they played better cricket than us, and we were just not good enough tonight."

Bangladesh fans are known for their passionate support and Mahmudullah said "we disappointed them".

Top two team from Group B will advance into the next stage and Scotland are behind table toppers Oman who thrashed Papua New Guinea in the tournament opener earlier in the day.