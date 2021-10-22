T20 World Cup 2021: Wanted to involve MS Dhoni as mentor for a long time, says Sourav Ganguly

Ex-India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels there is nothing wrong in having Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the 'Team Mentor' as he has won three ICC trophies.

"Me and secretary Jay (Shah) were discussing for a long time on how to involve Dhoni. Look, he hasn't left competitive cricket so he can't be involved for a long time. It is only for this tournament. He has won 3 World Cups (ICC trophies), so we thought of adding him and we hope it would only be a good thing. Nothing wrong in it. Let's see," he told 'Aaj Tak'.

Asked if there could be a clash of ideas with so many people in the change room, Ganguly clarified that Ravi Shastri as the head coach remains in charge.

"MS is a matured person. He knows where to stop and where to go, all these things were discussed before bringing him on board," he said.

Shastri's successor

Ganguly said that his one-time deputy Rahul Dravid had come to Dubai to discuss the roadmap for the National Cricket Academy.

"He came to Dubai to meet us and discuss the roadmap for NCA. I think in Indian cricket, NCA's role is huge, its about supply line and that's what he wanted to discuss. When we had asked him earlier, he wasn't that interested. Let's see now, if he applies (for the head coach job)," he added.

There have been reports that Dravid will take over as India's coach after the T20 World Cup 2021.

With PTI inputs

