T20 World Cup 2021: 'Wade has done a Hussey', Twitterati hail Australia's thrilling win over Pakistan

Matthew Wade smacked three successive sixes off Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over and lifted Australia into the final of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory Thursday.

Wade crashed Pakistan hopes in a stunning display of power-hitting against a premier Pakistan fast bowler as Australia cruised to 177-5 with an over to spare.

Pakistan had their chance but Hasan Ali dropped a regulation catch of the left-hander Wade at midwicket just before Afridi was hit for three sixes.

Wade made an unbeaten 41 off just 17 balls and Marcus Stoinis supported him superbly with 40 off 31 balls as both batsmen shared a match-winning 81-run partnership off just 40 balls.

Earlier, half centuries by in-form Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman (55 not out) helped Pakistan reach 176-4 after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday after the Black Caps defeated England in the first semi-final — also by five wickets — on Wednesday.

Twitter was abuzz as Wade and Stoinis pulled off a thrilling win for Australia over Pakistan.

Australia need 18 from 9 balls - Shaheen bowling, Wade smashed 6,6,6. What a finish. Take a bow. pic.twitter.com/QuX77C1s6L — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 11, 2021

Aussie Aussie Aussie oye oye oye What a win … class top class batting #wade .. @T20WorldCup #PAKVSAUS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 11, 2021

ASHES BOOST FOR ENGLAND as Australia have to play on Sunday — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) November 11, 2021

Well tried #pak cricket! You were really good until today but Australia were better. Well done Aussie👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 11, 2021

Wadey!! AUSTRALIA!! Through to the final! Winning by five wickets! Wah wah! No words. Brilliant boys brilliant! What a match!!! 🔥 #AUSvPAK #T20WorldCup — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 11, 2021

Australia gambled with the extra batter almost all tournament, well their number seven just hit 41 off 17 to win the game. What hitting. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) November 11, 2021

Wow,Mathew Wade! Who would have imagined a finish like that! Hitting of the very highest order! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 11, 2021

Matthew Wade’s super strength is striking against high pace. No player strikes at more than his 200 against them & here he was at the death, against the fastest attack of the comp. Despite opening the batting domestically it was the right man in the right place. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 11, 2021

1987, 1999, 2010, 2011 a scar for every generation of Pak fans by Australia. Congratulations Australia, another clutch performance in a big event. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) November 11, 2021

Moral of the story: Play in Dhaka, lose to Bangldesh 4-1 or 3-2, if you want to reach #T20WorldCup final. — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) November 11, 2021

NZ required 57 from 24 last night and did it with six balls to spare, Australia 50 from 24 tonight and have landed the identical result. Bonkers. Matthew Wade's finest moment in international cricket. #T20WorldCup — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) November 11, 2021

Special innings by Matthew wade ! Catches win matches and drop catches sometimes can be costly , ! Bad luck Pakistan I thought they were brilliant throughout the tournament . Congratulations to Australia and New Zealand! Should a be a cracker of a Sunday #PAKvAUS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 11, 2021

The toppers from both groups couldn't make it to the final.

T20 is a funny game and that's what makes it so interesting 💥 Well played Australia!

So now we're gonna have a new T20 Champion with #AUSvNZ in final#PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/iOeLQZVGBt — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 11, 2021

Mathew Wade has done a Michael Hussey #AusvsPak — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 11, 2021

Highest unbeaten stands in World T20 semi-finals: 81* : Stoinis/Wade v Pak, Dubai, 2021* 80* : Russell/Simmons v Ind, Mumbai, 2016 64* : Dhoni/Kohli v WI, Mumbai, 2016#PAKvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 11, 2021

To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now bec I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field. But you shd all be proud of the quality of cricket you played & the humility you showed in your wins. Congratulations Team Australia. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 11, 2021

With inputs from AP