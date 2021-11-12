Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Wade has done a Hussey', Twitterati hail Australia's thrilling win over Pakistan

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 12th, 2021
  • 0:18:35 IST

Matthew Wade smacked three successive sixes off Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over and lifted Australia into the final of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory Thursday.

Wade crashed Pakistan hopes in a stunning display of power-hitting against a premier Pakistan fast bowler as Australia cruised to 177-5 with an over to spare.

Pakistan had their chance but Hasan Ali dropped a regulation catch of the left-hander Wade at midwicket just before Afridi was hit for three sixes.

Wade made an unbeaten 41 off just 17 balls and Marcus Stoinis supported him superbly with 40 off 31 balls as both batsmen shared a match-winning 81-run partnership off just 40 balls.

Earlier, half centuries by in-form Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Fakhar Zaman (55 not out) helped Pakistan reach 176-4 after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field.

Australia will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday after the Black Caps defeated England in the first semi-final — also by five wickets — on Wednesday.

Twitter was abuzz as Wade and Stoinis pulled off a thrilling win for Australia over Pakistan.

 

 

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: November 12, 2021 00:18:35 IST

