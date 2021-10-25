T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli laughs off question on dropping Rohit Sharma after Pakistan defeat

After India's 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match yesterday on Sunday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was left baffled when a reporter questioned him about dropping Rohit Sharma from the playing XI.

During the post-match press conference in Dubai on Sunday, the Indian captain was asked a bizarre question that surprised him. A reporter asked him if "Ishan Kishan should have played ahead of Rohit Sharma?". Kohli appeared speechless for a moment after hearing the question.

The Indian skipper responded saying that he played the team that he thought was the best. Kohli then questioned the reporter "What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 internationals? You'll drop Rohit Sharma?” He then reminded the reporter about Sharma's record in the warm-up match, Laughing at the absurd question, the Indian skipper ended the discussion with a sarcastic jibe, adding that that if the reporter wanted any controversial statements, he had to inform Kohli earlier so that the captain could answer accordingly.

Watch the video here:

When Team India played the first T20 World Cup warm-up game against England, Rohit was not present but Ishan Kishan scored a blazing half-century, walking back after scoring 70 runs. But Rohit returned for the second warm-up game, which was against Australia, scoring a half-century in that match.

In the recent India-Pakistan match, Babar Azam's side played ruthlessly, and crushed the Men in Blue by 10 wickets, to register their first win against India in a World Cup match. Chasing 152, Pakistan hit the target in just 17.5 overs, with both Azam and Mohammad Rizwan taking the team towards victory. This big loss to India has left millions of fans stunned and heartbroken.

During the match, Sharma got out for a duck on a yorker by Shaheen Afridi, while KL Rahul was also dismissed early, which left India at 31/3 in the powerplay. It was Kohli and Pant, who secured the innings and led the Indian team to post a target of 151 runs.