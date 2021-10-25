T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli hugs Mohammad Rizwan, social media calls it 'true spirit of cricket'

Pakistan beat India comfortably by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. After Babar Azam’s side ended the Men in Blue’s winning streak against Pakistan in World Cup matches, Indian skipper Virat Kohli showed exemplary sportsmanship as he congratulated the Pakistan openers Azam and Mohammad Rizwan on their impressive knocks.
Kohli was also seen hugging Rizwan, congratulating him for his superb unbeaten 79-run knock. The image of the scene went viral on social media and has garnered much appreciation as well, with Kohli’s gesture being applauded by fans on both sides.
Really loved the scenes at the end between Virat and Rizwan and Babar and thereafter between some of the younger Pakistan players and Dhoni. Beyond the hype and posturing, this is the true story of sport.
kitni baar jeetogay dil kohli??? pic.twitter.com/mqLvQSDy7h
The twitter account of the Pakistan Cricket Board also took notice of the gesture and called it "the spirit of cricket".
Several Internet users commented that the Indian captain congratulating the Pakistani players was the best moment of the whole match.
Others found Kohli’s gesture impressive and wondered how many times the Indian batsman will keep winning hearts through his sportsmanship.
Some found the gestures of mutual respect lovable and said that it was always nice to witness these gestures between the two teams.
True Spirit of Sports #Cricket #IndiaVsPak 🏏 pic.twitter.com/dyx0sIPbg6
The moment of the day.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/yvLhrrKJ5p
Spirit of Cricket!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pH6UfrRcKf
India's batting faltered against the opening spell of Shaheen Afridi but captain Kohli (57) ensured the team post a decent total of 151 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant also contributed with a well made 39 but the Indian side could not achieve a total in the range of 170-175 runs which would have increased their chances of winning the match.
Pakistan openers reached the target without losing a wicket and with 13 balls to spare.
Kohli admitted that the Indian side was unable to “execute” its plans properly and added that “Pakistan outplayed us today,” with their brilliant bowling attack.
Shaheen dismissed dangerous opener Rohit Sharma with the fourth delivery of the match for a first-ball duck and then had KL Rahul (three) and Virat Kohli (57) in an incisive 3-31 spell off his four overs.
The 12-man squad was announced by Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a press conference before the India match.
Whether it was worth the wait, only they can say, but there is no doubting the chutzpah which accompanied their ten-wicket rout at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.