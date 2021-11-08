Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup 2021: Twitterati hail India's win over Namibia as a 'fitting farewell' to Kohli-Shastri era

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 9th, 2021
  • 0:23:03 IST

India signed off their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over Namibia in Dubai on Monday.

India reached the 133 run target in 15.2 overs with Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out) stitching 86 runs for the opening stand to set up the win in their final Super 12 match.

Suryakumar Yadav also remained not out on 25. For Namibia, Jan Frylinck took one wicket.

Earlier, India restricted Namibia to 132 for 8.

Invited to bat, Namibia struggled to get going and they suffered a batting collapse after an opening stand of 33 between Stephan Baard (21) and Michael van Lingen (14).

David Wiese top-scored for Namibia with a 25-ball 26.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah got two.

This match is the last for Virat Kohli as India captain in T20 Internationals while Ravi Shastri is donning the head coach's hat for the last time.

Here we take a look at how fans and experts reacted to India's victorious end to their campaign on social media:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: November 09, 2021 00:23:03 IST

