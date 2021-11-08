T20 World Cup 2021: Twitterati hail India's win over Namibia as a 'fitting farewell' to Kohli-Shastri era

India signed off their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over Namibia in Dubai on Monday.

India reached the 133 run target in 15.2 overs with Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out) stitching 86 runs for the opening stand to set up the win in their final Super 12 match.

Suryakumar Yadav also remained not out on 25. For Namibia, Jan Frylinck took one wicket.

Earlier, India restricted Namibia to 132 for 8.

Invited to bat, Namibia struggled to get going and they suffered a batting collapse after an opening stand of 33 between Stephan Baard (21) and Michael van Lingen (14).

David Wiese top-scored for Namibia with a 25-ball 26.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah got two.

This match is the last for Virat Kohli as India captain in T20 Internationals while Ravi Shastri is donning the head coach's hat for the last time.

Here we take a look at how fans and experts reacted to India's victorious end to their campaign on social media:

A big thank you to the coaching staff for their guidance and support over the last few years. Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense! pic.twitter.com/J9wqniyd2q — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 8, 2021

India finish with a flourish in Virat's final game as T20 skipper. Fitting farewell for outgoing coaching trio of Ravi Shastri, B Arun and R Sridhar. Their contribution in redefining the culture of Indian cricket is invaluable, congratulations on a job well done! #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 8, 2021

Our campaign may have ended here, but not the support of a billion fans. Life has its ups & downs and so do sports. Let's regroup and focus on the new season ahead.

My best wishes with the boys for many more sweet moments in the time ahead. #TeamIndia #INDvsNAM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NyC04tQ00X — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 8, 2021

Congratulations to @imVkohli on leading #TeamIndia for 50th Time in T20Is today. Go well champ looking forward to a terrific end to your tenure as #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 8, 2021

Congratulations @ImRo45 for 3000 runs in T20. Only one from our batch 2007 T20 World Cup who is still not playing but playing so well! #RohitSharma #IndvsNam #INDvNAM — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 8, 2021

#IndianCricketTeam under @RaviShastriOfc #BharatArun and @coach_rsridhar became a fearless bunch that showed the world how to win away from home! Indian Cricket is richer now and the trio had a huge role to play #TeamIndia #Cricket #thankyou — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 8, 2021

This might be the end of the Ravi Shastri era but also spare a thought for Bharat Arun & the incredible contribution he’s made to Indian cricket not just as bowling coach but as the chief strategist in the dressing-room & a very close confidant of @imVkohli #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM pic.twitter.com/6bYrn5wnYy — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 8, 2021

Its the end of a truly great era. The cricket IND played in the last 4 years has been some of the finest cricket ever played by any team anywhere. In all conditions, they've been able to compete. In my lifetime, there's really only 1 other team which was capable of this. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) November 8, 2021

With inputs from PTI