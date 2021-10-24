Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

'Thoroughly deserved win', 'A big reality check': Twitter reacts to Pakistan's demolition of India

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 25th, 2021
  • 0:42:43 IST

Skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan starred for Pakistan as they pummeled India by 10 wickets in their Super 12 opener of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This was Pakistan’s first-ever win over their arch-rivals in any format of the World Cup.

Opting to field first, player of the match Shaheen Afridi struck twice within the first two overs to get rid of openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, before Suryakumar Yadav managed just 11 runs in eight balls.

Skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) continued India’s resistance with a 53-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Kohli later formed another crucial 41-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, that eventually led Team India to 151/7.

In reply, it was a walk in the park for Pakistan’s destructive opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) as they chased down the total with 10 wickets and 13 balls to spare.

Twitterati went abuzz following Pakistan’s dominant display, with one of them even noting them as serious title contenders. Here’s how they reacted.

A thorough victory for Pakistan

Clinical Pakistan seals the deal!

Tough road ahead for Team India now

Another Team India comeback looming?

'Rawalpindi Express' is ecstatic!

Babar and Rizwan had a walk in the park!

Can Pakistan go all the way?

Former Pakistan captain and the country's current Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the team, with special mention to skipper Babar Azam. "Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all," he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja tweeted, " Alhamdolilla…It’s the first one, the most magnificent one but remember journey has just begun.. such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish.#PakistanZindabad"

Updated Date: October 25, 2021 00:42:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: India look to make winning statement against arch-rivals Pakistan
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: India look to make winning statement against arch-rivals Pakistan

Favourites India face a tricky challenge against arch-rivals Pakistan as Virat Kohli and Co aim to set the tone in the quest for the elusive world title.

T20 World Cup 2021: Indian players take the knee before clash against Pakistan
Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: Indian players take the knee before clash against Pakistan

The Indian team was making the gesture for the first time. Players of the Pakistan team, meanwhile, too paid a tribute by holding their right hand to their heart.

T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Virat Kohli vs Shadab Khan and other player battles
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Virat Kohli vs Shadab Khan and other player battles

With the marquee India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2021 set to be played later on Sunday, here are key player battles that could define the game.