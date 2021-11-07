Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Thanks for trying Afghanistan,' Twitterati react to New Zealand sealing semi-final spot

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 7th, 2021
  • 20:03:23 IST

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway thwarted Afghanistan’s spinners as New Zealand booked the last semifinals spot in the T20 World Cup with a dominant eight-wicket victory on Sunday.

The win eliminated favorite India from the tournament with the team needing an upset win by Afghanistan against the Black Caps to sneak into the semifinals from Group 2.

New Zealand’s pace attack, led by Trent Boult (3-17) and Tim Southee (2-24) set up the big win by restricting Afghanistan to 124-8 after Williamson lost the toss and was asked to field.

The win eliminated favorite India from the tournament with the team needing an upset win by Afghanistan against the Black Caps to sneak into the semifinals from Group 2.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson shakes hands with the Afghan players after guiding his team to a comfortable eight-wicket win. AP

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson shakes hands with the Afghan players after guiding his team to a comfortable eight-wicket win. AP

Williamson, who made an unbeaten 40, and Convoy scored 36 not out as both batsmen saw through the spin threat of Rashid Khan (1-27) and Mujeeb (1-31) with a match-winning stand of 68 and carried New Zealand to 125-2 with more than 11 balls to spare.

Boult had the wicket of Hazratullah Zazai for just two in his second over, but the leftarm fast bowler thwarted Afghan hopes of a challenging total in his return spell by removing top-scorer Najibullah Zadran (73) and Karim Janat.

Unbeaten Pakistan, which has already qualified for the semifinals, will take on Scotland in their last group match later on Sunday. Barring an upset, New Zealand will likely finish second in the group and takes on Group 1 topper England in the first semifinal while Pakistan meets Australia in the second next week.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to the Black Caps' victory over the Afghans, and to the Indians getting knocked out with a game in hand:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: November 07, 2021 20:03:23 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: Sharafudin Ashraf approved as Afghanistan's replacement for retired Asghar Afghan
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Sharafudin Ashraf approved as Afghanistan's replacement for retired Asghar Afghan

Sharafudin was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

T20 World Cup 2021 scenarios: How can India qualify for semi-finals?
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021 scenarios: How can India qualify for semi-finals?

After win over Scotland, here's how India can qualify for the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021: Here's why India cannot qualify for semi-finals of the tournament
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Here's why India cannot qualify for semi-finals of the tournament

New Zealand's win over Afghanistan meant that India were knocked out of T20 World Cup 2021.