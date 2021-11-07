T20 World Cup 2021: 'Thanks for trying Afghanistan,' Twitterati react to New Zealand sealing semi-final spot

Kane Williamson and Devon Conway thwarted Afghanistan’s spinners as New Zealand booked the last semifinals spot in the T20 World Cup with a dominant eight-wicket victory on Sunday.

The win eliminated favorite India from the tournament with the team needing an upset win by Afghanistan against the Black Caps to sneak into the semifinals from Group 2.

New Zealand’s pace attack, led by Trent Boult (3-17) and Tim Southee (2-24) set up the big win by restricting Afghanistan to 124-8 after Williamson lost the toss and was asked to field.

Williamson, who made an unbeaten 40, and Convoy scored 36 not out as both batsmen saw through the spin threat of Rashid Khan (1-27) and Mujeeb (1-31) with a match-winning stand of 68 and carried New Zealand to 125-2 with more than 11 balls to spare.

Boult had the wicket of Hazratullah Zazai for just two in his second over, but the leftarm fast bowler thwarted Afghan hopes of a challenging total in his return spell by removing top-scorer Najibullah Zadran (73) and Karim Janat.

Unbeaten Pakistan, which has already qualified for the semifinals, will take on Scotland in their last group match later on Sunday. Barring an upset, New Zealand will likely finish second in the group and takes on Group 1 topper England in the first semifinal while Pakistan meets Australia in the second next week.

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to the Black Caps' victory over the Afghans, and to the Indians getting knocked out with a game in hand:

All those fixing theories. 😀 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) November 7, 2021

This World Cup campaign wasn’t about one bad half hour. There were many. Time to reboot T20 and look at it from a different perspective #India — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 7, 2021

The 4 best teams in the competition are through..and that’s how it should be..#NZvAFG #T20WorldCup — Hemant (@hemantbuch) November 7, 2021

Thanks for trying Afganistan, we still appreciate you! 🙌🏼 — Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) November 7, 2021

If 135 crore people pray and still it doesn’t go your way means there is a limitation how much God can deliver #AfgvsNZ — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) November 7, 2021

It's New Zealand then! Brilliant in the field & clinical in a modest chase, the Kiwis clinch the last semifinal berth of the World Cup. Afghanistan were outclassed in a must-win game for them too, and will reflect on what might have been #NZvsAFG #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 7, 2021

With inputs from AP