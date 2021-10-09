T20 World Cup 2021: Sohaib Maqsood ruled out, Shoaib Malik named replacement

Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup dealing another blow to the Pakistan squad. A lower back injury has ruled the batter out of the tournament with veteran Shoaib Malik taking his place.

Maqsood had picked up the injury this week during the domestic National T20 Cup competition while playing for Southern Punjab.

A statement by chief selector Muhammad Wasim read: "Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he’ll fully recover to be available for future assignments."

"In his place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad.”

Shoaib Malik had led the Pakistan team during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and was part of the team that won the title in 2009. He was also in the squad for subsequent editions in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Maqsood had returned to the national side after five years and had quickly made a mark on recent tours of West Indies and England. He then played a key role in Multan Sultans winning the PSL.

A day earlier, Pakistan had brought in former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali in place of Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah. Azam and Hasnain were dropped altogether but Khushdil entered the reserves pool.

The Pakistan squad is slated to depart for Dubai on 15 October and will play two warm-up games, against West Indies and South Africa, before they begin their main campaign in a high-profile clash against India on 24 October in Dubai.