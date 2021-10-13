T20 World Cup 2021: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's 15-member squad

Shardul Thakur has been included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup, on Wednesday. Shardul takes Axar Patel's place in the main squad while the spinner replaces the pacer in the list of standby players.
Shardul's inclusion comes on the back of growing uncertainty around Hardik Pandya's bowling. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder did not bowl a single over in IPL 2021.
India’s squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami
Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel
Indian selectors also released a list of eight players, mainly bowlers, who will be with Team India in Dubai to help the players prepare for the ICC event.
These players include Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K Gowtham.
Vala had a huge role in Papua New Guinea making the main tournament, which starts on 17 October in the UAE and Oman. He was the leading run-scorer for his team in the qualifiers with 197 runs in eight matches.
Former chief selector MSK Prasad reckons that India may be a seamer short given the fact that they are scheduled to play most of their matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In this interview, Prasad speaks on team balance, Yuzvendra Chahal’s absence, Virat Kohli’s legacy, and more.
T20 cricket's showpiece events begins 17 October in UAE and Oman with the ICC hoping for a smooth tournament amid coronavirus concerns.