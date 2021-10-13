T20 World Cup 2021: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's 15-member squad

Shardul Thakur has been included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup, on Wednesday. Shardul takes Axar Patel's place in the main squad while the spinner replaces the pacer in the list of standby players.

Shardul's inclusion comes on the back of growing uncertainty around Hardik Pandya's bowling. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder did not bowl a single over in IPL 2021.

India’s squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

Indian selectors also released a list of eight players, mainly bowlers, who will be with Team India in Dubai to help the players prepare for the ICC event.

These players include Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K Gowtham.