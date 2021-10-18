T20 World Cup 2021: 'Sensational', 'well played', reactions on Twitter after Scotland stun Bangladesh

Scotland stunned Bangladesh by six runs in their Group B opener of the T20 World Cup first round on Sunday. Chris Greaves led a fine lower-order fightback with a 28-ball 45 as Scotland recovered from a hopeless situation to post 140 for nine.

Invited to bat, Scotland were reeling at 53 for six in the 12th over before Greaves added 51 runs with Mark Watt (22 off 17 balls) to prop up Scotland.

In reply, Bangladesh were stopped at 134 for seven in their allotted quota of 20 overs as the tournament witnessed an upset on the very first day of the mega-event.

Playing a pivotal role in Scotland's win was Greaves, who followed up his blazing knock with the two important wickets of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (20) and the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (38).

The cricketing fraternity celebrated the victory with pomp as Scotland once again made a case to provide more opportunities to Associate nations.

Dear @ICC , see what happens when you provide Associate teams a platform to showcase what they are capable of. This is the best ever Cricket team Scotland have ever produced and it was unfortunate that these boys couldn't feature in the #CWC19 .#BANvSCO#ICCT20WorldCup2021 — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) October 17, 2021

One thing I love about T20 cricket is how any team on their day can beat anyone. The gap between teams drastically reduced in this format. This Scotland vs Bangladesh going down to the wire is such a great advert for the start of this tournament. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) October 17, 2021

Scotland have got this World Cup to a lightening start. To beat a bigger team is a big deal, to do so after being 53 for 6 at the halfway mark is sensational #BANvSCO — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 17, 2021

What a night for you, @CricketScotland. The bowling and catching in the last few overs was top class. To come.back from where you were is so creditable. Look forward to watching more of you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2021

This is a remarkable win for Scotland. From where they were, this game, and in history. This is their first great win in a world cup. And I don't think we've ever had a team with as long and proud a cricket community whose had to wait this long for their first World Cup win. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 17, 2021

The incredible stats in Scotland's win

Scotland were 53/6 at one stage, the lowest total at the fall of the sixth wicket from which a team went to win in the T20 World Cup. The previous lowest was 57/6 by England against Afghanistan in 2016. #BANvSCO #T20WorldCup — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 17, 2021

Scotland now win their first ever senior level ICC tournament match against a Test playing team. In fact it is only their 2nd win in 19 matches. Their only win prior to today was against Hong Kong in 2016 T20 World Cup.#T20WorldCup #BANvSCO — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 17, 2021

One of the great comeback victories in T20 history from Scotland, who were given just a 4% chance of winning this game by WinViz when they were 54-6 in their batting innings.#T20WorldCup #BANvSCO — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 17, 2021

With PTI inputs