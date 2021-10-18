Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Sensational', 'well played', reactions on Twitter after Scotland stun Bangladesh

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 18th, 2021
  • 10:44:56 IST

Scotland stunned Bangladesh by six runs in their Group B opener of the T20 World Cup first round on Sunday. Chris Greaves led a fine lower-order fightback with a 28-ball 45 as Scotland recovered from a hopeless situation to post 140 for nine.

Invited to bat, Scotland were reeling at 53 for six in the 12th over before Greaves added 51 runs with Mark Watt (22 off 17 balls) to prop up Scotland.

In reply, Bangladesh were stopped at 134 for seven in their allotted quota of 20 overs as the tournament witnessed an upset on the very first day of the mega-event.

Playing a pivotal role in Scotland's win was Greaves, who followed up his blazing knock with the two important wickets of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (20) and the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (38).

The cricketing fraternity celebrated the victory with pomp as Scotland once again made a case to provide more opportunities to Associate nations.

 

 

 

 

 

The incredible stats in Scotland's win

 

 

With PTI inputs 

