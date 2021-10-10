Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021: Sandakan, Pradeep omitted as Sri Lanka announce final squad

  • Agence France-Presse
  • October 10th, 2021
  • 18:40:57 IST

Sri Lanka Sunday named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup tournament, dropping eight players from the original 23-member contingent.

Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan and injured bowler Nuwan Pradeep were left out of the team, according to Sri Lanka Cricket selectors.

Dasun Shanaka will captain Sri Lanka at the mega event. AP

Dasun Shanaka will captain Sri Lanka at the mega event. AP

The T20 World Cup runs from 17 October to 14 November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Sri Lanka's revised squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya and Binura Fernando.

Updated Date: October 10, 2021 18:40:57 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India and England look most balanced for T20 World Cup, says Rashid Latif
First Cricket News

India and England look most balanced for T20 World Cup, says Rashid Latif

Latif said since T20 is an unpredictable format and one could not write off the Pakistan squad.

T20 World Cup 2021: Backing Virat Kohli to win the trophy on captaincy swansong, says former chief selector MSK Prasad
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Backing Virat Kohli to win the trophy on captaincy swansong, says former chief selector MSK Prasad

Former chief selector MSK Prasad reckons that India may be a seamer short given the fact that they are scheduled to play most of their matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In this interview, Prasad speaks on team balance, Yuzvendra Chahal’s absence, Virat Kohli’s legacy, and more.

T20 World Cup 2021: Ajit Agarkar feels Indian selectors shouldn't make changes to squad
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Ajit Agarkar feels Indian selectors shouldn't make changes to squad

Former international bowler Ajit Agarkar has asked the Indian selectors to not make any kind of changes to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad.