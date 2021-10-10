T20 World Cup 2021: Sandakan, Pradeep omitted as Sri Lanka announce final squad

Sri Lanka Sunday named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup tournament, dropping eight players from the original 23-member contingent.
Left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan and injured bowler Nuwan Pradeep were left out of the team, according to Sri Lanka Cricket selectors.
The T20 World Cup runs from 17 October to 14 November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
Sri Lanka's revised squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya and Binura Fernando.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Latif said since T20 is an unpredictable format and one could not write off the Pakistan squad.
Former chief selector MSK Prasad reckons that India may be a seamer short given the fact that they are scheduled to play most of their matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In this interview, Prasad speaks on team balance, Yuzvendra Chahal’s absence, Virat Kohli’s legacy, and more.
Former international bowler Ajit Agarkar has asked the Indian selectors to not make any kind of changes to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad.