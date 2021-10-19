T20 World Cup 2021: Richie Berrington's batting heroics power Scotland to victory over PNG, inch closer to Super 12s

Muscat: Richie Berrington smashed 70 to set up Scotland's second successive win at the Twenty20 World Cup as they beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs on Tuesday.

Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh in their tournament opener on Sunday, are now on the verge of making the Super 12 stage.

Scotland rode on a crucial 92-run third-wicket stand between Berrington and Matthew Cross, who hit 45, to post 165 for nine after electing to bat first in the round-one match.

Fast bowler Josh Davey returned career-best figures of 4-18 to help bowl out Papua New Guinea, who have lost two in two, for 148 in 19.3 overs despite a valiant 37-ball 47 from Norman Vanua.

Berrington stood out with his attacking batting to lift Scotland from 26-2 and a stunning one-handed catch off Davey to get rid of Simon Atai.

He was named man of the match.

Berrington hit three sixes including one which was measured at 97 metres—the longest in the tournament so far— and six fours in his 49-ball knock.

He raised his sixth T20 half-century with a boundary straight down the ground after he lost wicketkeeper-batsman Cross, playing his 50th T20 international.

Papua New Guinea took six wickets in the last two overs including Berrington's key scalp and gave away just 15 runs but Scotland posted their highest total in the T20 World Cup, surpassing their previous best of 156 versus Afghanistan in 2016.