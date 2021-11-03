Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Perfect Diwali gift from Team India', Twitterati laud Virat Kohli and Co's victory over Afghanistan

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 3rd, 2021
  • 23:45:12 IST

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul combined for a blistering 140-run opening stand Wednesday as India racked up the highest score in this year’s T20 World Cup and finally won its first game, beating Afghanistan by 66 runs.

Rohit smashed 74 off 47 balls and Rahul made 69 off 48 deliveries in India’s mammoth total of 210-2 after captain Virat Kohli lost his third successive toss and was asked to bat first.

Hardik Pandya (35 not out) and Rishabh Pant (27 not out) provided a brisk finish by hammering 65 runs in the last four overs as Afghanistan’s premier bowler Rashid Khan returned with a rare unimpressive figure of 0-36.

Afghanistan never looked likely to come close before finishing on 144-7 to lose its second game in four matches. Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first game of the tournament, picked up 2-14 and buckled Afghanistan in the middle overs with fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Karim Janat, who reached 1,000 runs in T20 internationals, remained unbeaten on 42 off 22 balls to narrow the margin of defeat.

Here's how Twitter reacted as Virat Kohli and Co returned to winning ways:

With AP inputs

