T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan announce 12-man squad for clash against India

Pakistan on Saturday announced a 12-member for the mega clash against India which will also be their opener in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The match will take place on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium.

The 12-man squad was announced by Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a press conference before the India match.

Squad: Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (vc), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India have a 5-0 advantage over Pakistan in T20 World Cups but Azam said his team needs to forget the past to beat arch-rivals India.

“To be honest, what has passed is beyond us. We want to use our ability and confidence on the day of the match so that we can get a better result. Records are meant to be broken," he said.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli has termed Pakistan a "strong side" and said that they need to play their best cricket to beat the opponents on Sunday.

"We never discussed these things, about our record and past performance," Kohli said talking about India's strong record against Pakistan in World Cups.

"These things create distractions. What matters is how we prepare and execute on that particular day, regardless of the opposition.

"Pakistan, according to me is a very strong team and always has been a strong side.

"You have to play your best cricket against them, because they have lots of talent and players who can change the game."