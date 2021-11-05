Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup 2021: 'Over to you Afghanistan', Twitter abuzz after India ease past Scotland to stay alive

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 5th, 2021
  • 22:48:48 IST

India cruised to a second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they thumped Scotland by eight wickets in a Group 2 game in Dubai on Friday. The win meant that they kept themselves alive in the tournament, as long as New Zealand don’t beat Afghanistan on Sunday.

India won the toss and asked Scotland to bat first, and it was an all-round bowling effort that bundled out the Scots for 85 in just 17.4 overs.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah picked two and R Ashwin picked one.

In reply, KL Rahul made light work of the chase with a half-century, as he reached the landmark inside just 18 balls, the quickest in this edition of the tournament.

India had 70 runs on board in five overs when Rohit Sharma departed, and Rahul followed as soon as he reached his fifty. Suryakumar Yadav, who came in at four, lofted one over the bowlers’ head in the third ball of the seventh over to seal the match in style.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to India’s big win over Scotland:

Satisfactory result, whatsoever!

Team India getting stronger and stronger!

As it stands:

