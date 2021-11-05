T20 World Cup 2021: 'Over to you Afghanistan', Twitter abuzz after India ease past Scotland to stay alive

India cruised to a second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they thumped Scotland by eight wickets in a Group 2 game in Dubai on Friday. The win meant that they kept themselves alive in the tournament, as long as New Zealand don’t beat Afghanistan on Sunday.

India won the toss and asked Scotland to bat first, and it was an all-round bowling effort that bundled out the Scots for 85 in just 17.4 overs.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah picked two and R Ashwin picked one.

In reply, KL Rahul made light work of the chase with a half-century, as he reached the landmark inside just 18 balls, the quickest in this edition of the tournament.

India had 70 runs on board in five overs when Rohit Sharma departed, and Rahul followed as soon as he reached his fifty. Suryakumar Yadav, who came in at four, lofted one over the bowlers’ head in the third ball of the seventh over to seal the match in style.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to India’s big win over Scotland:

Satisfactory result, whatsoever!

Not such tough opponent, but India’s strong intent, with and bat and ball was worth watching. Twin objectives of winning match as well as upping NRR substantially achieved. Now for Afghanistan to beat NZ — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 5, 2021

Team India getting stronger and stronger!

#TeamIndia Looks like a completely different side when the most feared opening pair deliver performances like these. Just hoping for #AFG to beat #NZ 😜#INDvSCO #T20WorldCup — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 5, 2021

The equation for semi-final place is simple:

If NZ beat Afg, India are out. If Afg score 150 & beat NZ by….

1 run (India need to just beat Namibia)

10 runs (India need to win by ~3 runs)

20 runs (by ~12 runs)

30 runs (by ~22 runs)

50 runs (by ~40 runs)#T20WorldCup21 #INDvsSCO — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 5, 2021

Them: Indian fans shouldn't get excited with this win. Their qualification isn't in their hands etc..

Meanwhile us 😏: #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qGLm9Ut0xP — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 5, 2021

Very well played India #T20WorldCup but 😊…. Over to you Afghanistan — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 5, 2021

it is only fitting that since the appointment of the wall, india have responded brilliantly to a backs to the wall situation #INDvsSCO #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 5, 2021

Completely dominant performance by India. Brilliant with the ball, and got the chase over and one with in quick time. to boost their net run rate. They have done what they had to, all eyes on Afghanistan-New Zealand now. #INDvSCO #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2021

