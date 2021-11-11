Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand hailed 'best all-format team' after beating England in thrilling semi-final

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 11th, 2021
  • 0:16:47 IST

Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham powered New Zealand to a stunning five-wicket victory over England on Wednesday to advance to the final of T20 World Cup.

Needing 57 off the last four overs, Neesham clobbered 26 off just 10 balls before Mitchell anchored New Zealand to 167-5 with an unbeaten 73 off 48 balls and an over to spare.

England, which had scored 166-4 on the back of Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 51 off 37, seemed in control until Chris Jordan returned to bowl the 17th over, when New Zealand turned the tables on the favorite.

Neesham hammered the fast bowler for two sixes and a four in an over which went for 23 before both batsmen smashed legspinner Adil Rashid for a six each in the following over.

Although England sneaked back when captain Eoin Morgan caught Neesham off Rasheed at covers, Mitchell thumped Chris Woakes (2-36) for two sixes before raising the victory with a flicked four to fine leg.

The final is Sunday. New Zealand will meet the winner of Thursday’s semifinal match between Australia and Pakistan.

Here's how Cricket Twitter reacted to the cracker of a semi-final at Abu Dhabi:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

 

With inputs from AP

