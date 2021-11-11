T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand hailed 'best all-format team' after beating England in thrilling semi-final

Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham powered New Zealand to a stunning five-wicket victory over England on Wednesday to advance to the final of T20 World Cup.

Needing 57 off the last four overs, Neesham clobbered 26 off just 10 balls before Mitchell anchored New Zealand to 167-5 with an unbeaten 73 off 48 balls and an over to spare.

England, which had scored 166-4 on the back of Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 51 off 37, seemed in control until Chris Jordan returned to bowl the 17th over, when New Zealand turned the tables on the favorite.

Neesham hammered the fast bowler for two sixes and a four in an over which went for 23 before both batsmen smashed legspinner Adil Rashid for a six each in the following over.

Although England sneaked back when captain Eoin Morgan caught Neesham off Rasheed at covers, Mitchell thumped Chris Woakes (2-36) for two sixes before raising the victory with a flicked four to fine leg.

The final is Sunday. New Zealand will meet the winner of Thursday’s semifinal match between Australia and Pakistan.

Here's how Cricket Twitter reacted to the cracker of a semi-final at Abu Dhabi:

Brilliant boys!!! What a chase! #NZvENG 🇳🇿 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 10, 2021

What a game of cricket Congratulations NZ — Carlos Brathwaite (@CRBrathwaite26) November 10, 2021

New Zealand won the boundary count 19 to 18, if you're wondering... #T20WorldCup — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) November 10, 2021

At this rate New Zealand will go into the next global tournament as overdogs — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) November 10, 2021

NZ is that kid in class that says 'bro I haven't studied at all for this exam' and then goes on to be one of the toppers 😅 #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2021

This is such an unforgiving format. You miss a bit and you vanish. New Zealand's extra bowler approach, at least today, trumped England's extra batsman approach. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2021

New Zealand are the best all-format team at the moment. They have made two white-ball finals in conditions as vastly different as England and UAE. And there is also a small matter of the World Test Championship victory. Tremendous. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) November 10, 2021

With inputs from AP