T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Rizwan spent two nights in ICU before Pakistan-Australia semi-final

A day after the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final, Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan’s photos on an ICU bed inside a hospital are making the rounds on social media. What was being speculated earlier as a 'mild flu' later got confirmed as ‘severe chest infection’.

Currently, a few images of Rizwan on an ICU bed are making headlines hours after the T20 World Cup 2021 second semi-final. The Pakistan cricket team management also confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter had spent two nights in the hospital before the encounter against Australia.

Additionally, Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden also confirmed the same stating that Rizwan had to be hospitalised due to a lung condition.

“Mohammad Rizwan was in hospital a night ago suffering from some sort of lung condition. This is a warrior. He's been brilliant through the campaign and he has great courage,” Hayden said.

So far, Pakistan had been unbeaten in the tournament until being defeated by five wickets against Australia in the last four clash.

Pakistan team doctor Najeeb Somroo added that Rizwan developed a severe chest infection on 9 November after which he spent two nights in the ICU recovering.

Former Pakistan blower Shoaib Akhtar too shared Rizwan’s photo on his social media account to hail his fighting spirit.

Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best.

He was in the hospital last two days.

Massive respect @iMRizwanPak .

Hero. pic.twitter.com/kdpYukcm5I — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 11, 2021

During the match, Rizwan scored a superb 67 off 52 balls while opening the batting for the Men in Green.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised his opening partner's exceptional attitude after the match.

"Definitely he's a team man. The way he played today, it was exceptional," said Babar. "When I saw him, he was a little bit down, but when I asked him about his health he said, no, I will play. And the way he played today he showed that he's a team man. And I am very confident about his attitude and his performance."

For the unversed, Australia will now lock horns with New Zealand on Sunday for the final.