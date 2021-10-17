T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch warmup matches on TV and online

The T20 World Cup is almost upon us, with the tournament set to return after five years when co-hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea lock horns in the first game of the preliminary round on Sunday, followed shortly after by Bangladesh's fixture against Scotland in the evening fixture.

The eight lower-ranked teams, including 2009 runners-up and 2014 champions Sri Lanka, battle it out over the next five days to grab the four remaining spots in the 12-team tournament, with the teams divided into two groups, viz. Group A and Group B. The eight sides that have already qualified for the main event, meanwhile, will begin their preparations for the first white-ball ICC event since the Coronavirus Pandemic began with the series of warmup fixtures that begin on Monday.

As many as four warmup games will be hosted per day on Monday and Wednesday to give the teams a chance to fine-tune their preparations before the main round of fixtures begin on 23 October. India are scheduled to face 2010 champions England on Monday, and on Wednesday, they'll be up against Australia a side that has won a record five ODI World Cups but are yet to win one in the shortest format. Additionally, the warmup games have been scheduled in such a way that each team plays one afternoon game and the other in the evening, so as to get a taste of the conditions in both time slots.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live coverage and other details of the warmup matches are concerned:

When will the warmup matches of the T20 World Cup take place?

The warmup matches of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will take place on 18 and 20 October.

Where will the warmup matches of the T20 World Cup take place?

All the warmup games will take place in Dubai, with the ICC Academy and ICC Academy Ground No 2 serving as the venues.

What is the schedule for the warmup matches?

18 October: Afghanistan vs South Africa (3.30 pm); Pakistan vs West Indies (3.30 pm); Australia vs New Zealand (7.30 pm), England vs India (7.30 pm)

20 October: England vs New Zealand (3.30 pm), Australia vs India (3.30 pm), Pakistan vs South Africa (7.30 pm), Afghanistan vs West Indies (7.30 pm)

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup in India?

The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.

Where can I watch the match online in India?

The T20 World Cup matches can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Firstpost.com will also run the live blog for World Cup matches.

