T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Round 1 matches on TV and online

The five-year wait for the seventh edition of the ICC T20 World Cup has almost come to an end, with the preliminary round of matches to determine the final four entrants in the 12-team event starting Sunday, 17 October.

Oman, co-hosting the event along with UAE, face Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the opening game of the event in the afternoon clash on Sunday while Bangladesh take on Scotland in the evening fixture. Both matches will take place at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Al Amerat.

The remaining teams in Round 1 of the tournament — Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia — begin their respective campaigns on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ireland, one of the recent entrants in Test cricket, lock horns with Netherlands in the afternoon clash while the evening fixture will witness Sri Lanka, a side that finished runners-up in 2009 and lifted the trophy five years, face Namibia, whose only other appearance in an ICC event was in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know as far as the live overage and other details of Round 1 of the 2021 T20 World Cup are concerned:

When will the Round 1 matches of the T20 World Cup take place?

The Round 1 matches of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will take place between 17 and 22 October.

How many groups are there in Round 1 of the T20 World Cup?

Round 1 of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will feature eight sides divided into two groups. Ireland, Namibia, Sri Lanka and Netherlands form Group A, while Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and co-hosts Oman form Group B.

Where can I watch the T20 World Cup in India?

The T20 World Cup matches will be shown on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, and DD Sports.

Where can I watch the match online in India?

The T20 World Cup matches can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Firstpost.com will also run the live blog for World Cup matches.

Click here for more details on ICC T20 World Cup 2021