T20 World Cup 2021: Jasprit Bumrah is the best T20 bowler, says Mohammad Amir

As fans wait to watch India and Pakistan lock horns in the ICC T20 World Cup, veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has termed Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah as the "best in the T20" format. He also feels that his comparison with Shaheen Afridi are premature.

Sharing his thoughts, Amir stated that it would be wrong to compare Bumrah with Shaheen as the Pakistani blower is still young and has to learn and develop more. Amir further lauded the seamer as the best in the country while he labelled Bumrah as the best death over bowler in the world in T20 cricket.

“See, comparing Shaheen with Bumrah at this point would be foolish because Shaheen is young and he is learning. And Bumrah has been doing well for India since so long and currently, I think he is the best T20 bowler, especially in the death overs,” Amir asserted while speaking on YouTube channel named Uncut.

Further expressing his opinion, Amir said that at the moment Shaheen is Pakistan’s best bowler considering the way he has performed in the last year or year-and-a-half. So, by looking at his performance, it seems to be a good contest, he added. He also mentioned that Bumrah bowls brilliantly with the new ball while Shaheen, among youngsters, is the best when the ball is new.

For fans across the world, the contest between Bumrah and Afridi will be one of the key battles to watch out for. It will take place in Dubai when India will come face to face with Pakistan at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, 24 October.

During the interaction, Amir claimed that Pakistan will have the edge over India in the fast-bowling department keeping in mind the bowling attacks of both teams. Later, he mentioned that India’s spinners are superior to their opposition.