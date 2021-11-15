T20 World Cup 2021: From highest run-scorer to player of the tournament, here's all you need to know

After an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021, Australia have been crowned the champions this year. Additionally, this is the first time in history where the Australian men's team won the T20 World Cup competition.

During the match, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner scored half-centuries each and ended up becoming the stars for Australia in the final. Not to forget, Kane Williamson, who scored 85 runs but his efforts ended in vain as Blackcaps bowlers could not match Australia’s performance on the field.

Below is the list of the major award winners, highest run-getters, and wicket-takers in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup:

Player of the Tournament:

This prestigious individual award was given to Australia’s David Warner. It was given to him for scoring up a total of 289 runs in the tournament at an average of 48.16. This includes the tournament’s winning knock of 53 off 38 deliveries against New Zealand during the final match.

Player of the Final:

The Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the player of the final. He made a splendid knock of 77 runs off 50 deliveries. Also, he was instrumental in chasing down the score of 172/4 that was put up by New Zealand during the final match.

Highest run-scorer:

Warner, who made a total of 289 runs, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for playing match-winning knocks for Australia in the semi-final and final, but it was Pakistan captain Babar Azam who finished at the top of the run-scoring charts.

He scored a total of 303 runs, and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan was in the third position with 281 runs.

Highest wicket-taker:

Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga produced some brilliant performances and finished as the leader of the wicket-taking charts. In the whole tournament, he scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 5.20. The second position went to Australia’s Adam Zampa who helped his team to pull breaks in the middle-overs. He ended up with 13 wickets for his team.

Highest total:

The highest total put up by any team in the event belonged to India who smashed 210 for 2 wickets against Afghanistan in a Super 12 match.