T20 World Cup 2021: Finger injury renders Liam Livingstone doubtful for start of tournament

London: England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is doubtful for the start of T20 World Cup after suffering a finger injury in his side's first practice game against India in Dubai.
According to a report in Sky Sports, England will assess Livingstone's injury during the next 24 hours and take a call on his availability for the start of the tournament.
Livingstone suffered the injury in the closing stages of England's seven-wicket defeat to India in the warm-up match in Dubai.
The little finger on his left hand got swollen after he attempted to take a catch on the boundary.
The 28-year-old batter scored 30 off 20 deliveries and returned figures of 1-10 in his two overs with the ball, including the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli.
Of late, Livingstone had become a vital cog of the England team in absence of Ben Stokes. He had a great English summer as he averaged 43 against Sri Lanka and 49 against Pakistan in T20Is which included a century off 42 balls, England's fastest in T20Is. He also finished as the highest run-getter in The Hundred playing for Birmingham Phoenix, averaging 58 and possessing a staggering strike rate of 178.46.
England will play New Zealand in another warm-up game on Wednesday before opening their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies on Saturday.
With inputs from PTI
