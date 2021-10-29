T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner does a Ronaldo, removes Coca Cola bottles during press conference

Australian cricketer David Warner tried doing a Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday at the post-match conference after his team’s win against Sri Lanka, during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

In the pre-match conference of Portugal's Euro 2020 opening match against Hungary, Ronaldo had removed the bottles of soft drink Coca-Cola that were placed in front of him on a table. He also urged people to drink water

It was reported that Ronaldo's action had cost Coca Cola $5.2 billion.

On Thursday, Warned tried doing the same during Australia's press conference but was asked to put the bottles back, to which he said "If it‘s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me."

The soft drink brand is the International Cricket Council (ICC’s) exclusive non-alcoholic beverage partner till 2023 and is also one of the biggest sponsors of the T20 World Cup 2021.

As for Warner, the Australian silenced his critics with a brilliant knock of 65 off 42 balls, leading Australia to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. The team won its second consecutive match in the Super 12 Stage of the T20 World Cup.

Talking about his form, Warner said that he had “start fresh”, adding that while he was not worried about the comments related to his recent form in matches, the opener was more concerned about “going out there and starting well.” He also said that he was more concerned with getting runs on the scoreboard for his team and helping his team.