T20 World Cup 2021: 'CSK and Australia', Twitter hails Finch and Co after another yellow brigade clinch title in Dubai

Contributions from David Warner (53), Mitchell Marsh (77*) and Glenn Maxwell (28*) powered Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title with a convincing eight-wicket win over Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

For New Zealand, it was another defeat in an ICC final after having lost the 2019 ODI World Cup final to England. The Kiwis, thereby, lost the opportunity to add to the ICC World Test Championship title, which they had won in June after beating India.

Australia won the toss and opted to field, and while Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets, Kane Williamson's 48-ball knock of 85 led New Zealand to 172/4.

In reply, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh made light work of the chase, while Glenn Maxwell also made crucial contributions with the bat.

Trent Boult picked two wickets but Australia completed the chase with seven balls and eight wickets to spare.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Aaron Finch and Co's title triumph:

Congratulations to both teams on a terrific #ICCT20WorldCup final and tournament !!! In the end the Aussies peaked at the right time & just had to many match winners for NZ. Congrats to @AaronFinch5 & all the Aussie boys ! Very happy for M Marsh too - Great stuff ✅👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 14, 2021

CSK and Australia - both yellow teams under a month won two of the biggest T20 tournaments at Dubai. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 14, 2021

Intuition gone wrong !! This team is something els under pressure 🇦🇺 congratulations Australia what a victory ✌️ feel for the black caps #mitchelmarsh outstanding innings along with @davidwarner31 well played #KaneWilliamson #NZvAUS #T20WorldCup — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 14, 2021

Congratulations Team Australia @CricketAus for winning the T20 World Cup.. you guys were unbelievable #mitchmarsh class 💪 powerful hitting 🇦🇺 🏆 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2021

Tremendous final, some terrific batting! Williamson played one of the all-time classics, but Warner and Marsh were just unstoppable! Congratulations to Australia on their maiden triumph, New Zealand have nothing to be ashamed of. #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2021

Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021

Australia up where this gifted generation of players belongs. An overdue world title, and now the chance to add another couple in the next two years #T20WorldCupFinal — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) November 14, 2021

Fantastic win for Australia. Williamson showed his class but Aussies were too good all round and deserved World Champions #T20WorldCupFinal — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 14, 2021

1980s 🏆

1990s 🏆

2000s 🏆🏆

2010s 🏆

2020s 🏆#Australia become the first team to be the world champions in five successive decades 👏#T20WorldCupFinal #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/HsSBcyJynk — CricWick (@CricWick) November 14, 2021

What a moment for Mitch Marsh: man of the match in a T20 World Cup final and his best mates Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa are the first two running on to embrace him — Matt Roller (@mroller98) November 14, 2021

Australia in last 5 T20I series: Lost 2-1 vs England

Lost 2-1 vs India

Lost 3-2 vs New Zealand

Lost 4-1 vs West Indies

Lost 4-1 vs Bangladesh And won the T20 World Cup 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 14, 2021

New Zealand v Australia in ICC knockouts: Matches : 5, NZ won : 0, Aus won : 5#NZvsAUS #AUSvNZ #T20WorldCup21 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 14, 2021

Those of us who had Australia written off every step of the way got it so wrong hey. Congratulations guys. World Cup champions. — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) November 14, 2021

Australia's ICC titles: 1987 ODI World Cup

1999 ODI World Cup

2003 ODI World Cup

2006 Champions Trophy

2007 ODI World Cup

2009 Champions Trophy

2015 ODI World Cup

2021 World T20*#NZvsAUS #T20WorldCupFinal — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 14, 2021

#Australia just too powerful. What a player Mitch Marsh has become. Hopefully his body becomes a partner in his future because he is too good to be playing as little he has. Brilliant today — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 14, 2021