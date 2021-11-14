Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2021: 'CSK and Australia', Twitter hails Finch and Co after another yellow brigade clinch title in Dubai

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • November 14th, 2021
  • 23:35:02 IST

Contributions from David Warner (53), Mitchell Marsh (77*) and Glenn Maxwell (28*) powered Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title with a convincing eight-wicket win over Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

For New Zealand, it was another defeat in an ICC final after having lost the 2019 ODI World Cup final to England. The Kiwis, thereby, lost the opportunity to add to the ICC World Test Championship title, which they had won in June after beating India.

Australia won the toss and opted to field, and while Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets, Kane Williamson's 48-ball knock of 85 led New Zealand to 172/4.

In reply, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh made light work of the chase, while Glenn Maxwell also made crucial contributions with the bat.

Trent Boult picked two wickets but Australia completed the chase with seven balls and eight wickets to spare.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Aaron Finch and Co's title triumph:

Updated Date: November 14, 2021 23:35:02 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup 2021: Bat or bowl first, 'fearless' Australia out to win, says coach Langer
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Bat or bowl first, 'fearless' Australia out to win, says coach Langer

The flip of the coin has weighed heavily in the tournament staged in the United Arab Emirates with Dubai - venue of Sunday's final - witnessing 11 wins out of 12 matches for the team batting second.

T20 World Cup 2021: Mitchell Marsh reiterates his value with all-round performance against Windies
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: Mitchell Marsh reiterates his value with all-round performance against Windies

One of the reasons for the higher level of energy is the return to Mitchell Marsh as the primary all-rounder.

T20 World Cup 2021: We were written off but reaching the final wasn't unexpected, says Aaron Finch
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: We were written off but reaching the final wasn't unexpected, says Aaron Finch

Australia had come into the ICC event after losing all the series played this year. They lost to New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh in the lead-up to the tournament.