T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam's father gets emotional after Pakistan's win over India

Leading from the front, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, along with Mohammad Rizwan, guided his team to a historic 10-wicket win over India in the Group 2 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.
With the victory, Pakistan have broken the jinx of not winning a match against India at any World Cup.
As Pakistani fans passionately celebrated their country’s superb win at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, the skipper's father Azam Siddique, broke into tears.
Siddique was surrounded by fans, who were congratulating him, after his son played a massive role in scripting Pakistan's win. A video of the scene is making headlines on social media where Azam's father is captured sitting in the stadium and can be seen struggling to control his tears of joy and happiness.
The 31-second video was shared by cricket statistician Mazher Arshad and has gone viral on social media.
This is Babar Azam’s father. So happy for him. I first met him in 2012 at Adnan Akmal’s walima. Babar at that time was 3 years away from Pakistan debut. I clearly remember what his father told me “bas debut ho jane do. Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai” pic.twitter.com/ZlsvODQkSg
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 24, 2021
Pakistan will next lock horns with New Zealand on 26 October at the same venue. Azam has said that the team "can't afford to relax" after their victory over India and must also not get "overexcited".
Against India, openers Azam and Rizwan chased down the 152-run target in just 17.5 overs. Pacer Shaheen Afridi bowled a brilliant spell, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul early on in the game, which left Virat Kohli's side struggling at 31/3.
While Kohli and Pant batted well to help India achieve a total of 151 in 20 overs, it was not enough to win the game.
