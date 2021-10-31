T20 World Cup 2021: Australia to take 'couple of days off' after England mauling

Dubai: Skipper Aaron Finch said Australia will take two days off "to recharge the batteries" after suffering a brutal eight-wicket defeat to England in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

Eoin Morgan's England handed Australia their first loss - out of three - of the Super 12 stage after bowling them out for 125 in Dubai.

England opener Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 off 32 balls to tear into the Australian bowling attack and race to their target in 11.4 overs.

But Finch remains positive the team would bounce back in their next clash against Bangladesh on Thursday as they plan two days rest before returning for training.

"I think we have got a couple of days off to refresh and recharge. The boys have been training really well and they deserve a couple of days off," said Finch.

"It was a quick turnaround from the Sri Lankan game to today. So recharge the batteries and then couple of really strong days of training and we will be back into it.

"There is a lot of experience in the room. I am not concerned about carrying baggage into a different game against a totally different opposition."

Chris Woakes, who took two wickets including David Warner for one, and Chris Jordan (3-17) combined to rattle Australia and put them on the back foot at 51-5.

Finch top-scored with 44 and shared a 47-run sixth-wicket stand with Ashton Agar, who made 22, before the wheels came off.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid trapped Marcus Stoinis for nought and returned figures of 1-19 form his four overs.

"They are very well rounded. They have got a lot of bases covered in term of their quick, spin, death bowling and their batting is as powerful as anything," Finch said in praise of his arch-rivals.

"They are a dominant side, we have seen that for the last couple of years. We had a bad day as well."

Finch was reminded of Australia's similar eight-wicket loss to England in the semi-final of the 2019 50-over World Cup in Birmingham.

Woakes played a key part with figures of 3-20 from his eight overs that day.

"Yeah, he's a fantastic bowler. When there's anything in the wicket in particular, he's a beautiful bowler, presents the seam and can seam it both ways," Finch said of the 32-year-old Woakes.

"He challenged both sides of the bat tonight like he did in that game at Birmingham. Yeah, if we come up against him again, we're going to need a bit of a better plan."

England stay top of Group 1 with six points, ahead of Australia and South Africa, who edged out Sri Lanka in the first match of the day.