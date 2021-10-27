Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc seen limping off with an injured leg during training

  • The Associated Press
  • October 27th, 2021
  • 19:58:47 IST

Dubai: Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc was seen limping off with an injured leg in the training held at the ICC Academy on Tuesday night in Dubai, UAE.

Starc played in Australia's opening game win against South Africa but was not at his usual lethal best.

Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Australia in Abu Dhabi on 23 October. AP

The left-hander had taken nearly six months break from cricket and hardly played any games before arriving in Dubai for the ICC T20 World Cup.

He trained with the Australian women's team in Queensland, along with his partner Alyssa Healy. The injury to his leg has now made Starc a doubtful starter for Australia's game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

