T20 World Cup 2021: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc seen limping off with an injured leg during training

Dubai: Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc was seen limping off with an injured leg in the training held at the ICC Academy on Tuesday night in Dubai, UAE.
Starc played in Australia's opening game win against South Africa but was not at his usual lethal best.
The left-hander had taken nearly six months break from cricket and hardly played any games before arriving in Dubai for the ICC T20 World Cup.
He trained with the Australian women's team in Queensland, along with his partner Alyssa Healy. The injury to his leg has now made Starc a doubtful starter for Australia's game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India thumped Australia by eight wickets in a warm-up game with Rohit Sharma (60), K L Rahul (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (38) all getting some runs under their belts.
Australia, who are searching for their maiden T20 title, enter the tournament on the back of a horrific run, losing bilateral series to Bangladesh, West Indies, New Zealand, India and England.
South Africa will have realised that the show of character and intensity must extend across the match rather than surface in one half.