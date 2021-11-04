T20 World Cup 2021: Asalanka, Hasaranga script Sri Lanka's victory to end West Indies' semi-final hopes

Abu Dhabi: Sri Lanka ended defending champion West Indies' slim hopes of advancing to the semi-finals with an emphatic 20-run victory in their last T20 World Cup game on Thursday.
Young batters Charith Asalanka (68) and Pathum Nissanka (51) toyed with the seven-man West Indies attack in raising Sri Lanka’s highest total of 189-3 in their final Group 1 game by slamming powerful half centuries.
In reply, West Indies, who won the toss and elected to field, lost their power hitters cheaply before getting restricted at 169-8.
Shimron Hetmyer narrowed the defeat with a fighting unbeaten 81 off 54 balls, but Sri Lanka always looked favourites to finish on winning note.
The 42-year-old Chris Gayle could score only one run, Andre Russell made only nine while the world’s new No 1 T20 bowler, legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2-19), clean bowled Dwayne Bravo (1) and captain Kieron Pollard for zero as West Indies lost wickets with regular intervals in a steep chase.
Inexperienced Sri Lanka bowed out of the tournament with four points, defeating Bangladesh and West Indies while losing to England, South Africa and Australia.
Two-time champion West Indies, having a solitary win over Bangladesh, take on Australia in their last group game on Saturday.
