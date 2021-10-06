T20 World Cup 2021: Ajit Agarkar feels Indian selectors shouldn't make changes to squad

Former international bowler Ajit Agarkar has asked the Indian selectors to not make any kind of changes to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad. He expressed himself as a few players are going through a lean patch ahead of the event, and amid the discussions that selectors should make the changes to the squad.

Last month, the All-India Senior Selection Committee shortlisted the 15-member India squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup, but changes are allowed till 10 October. The event is to be hosted by the BCCI from 17 October to 14 November in the UAE and Oman.

Recently while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Agarkar stated that the BCCI should not make any changes to the squad unless there is an injury concern.

“In my opinion, once you have picked the squad for the World Cup — barring injury — I don't think you should make any changes. Yes, there are guys at the moment who are not in their great form, but it only takes one inning — whether it's bowling or batting — to change that form around, and that could still happen before the end of the IPL,” Agarkar said.

Further in his conversation, Agarkar asserted that after picking the best 15, he will stick by the choice and show faith in people when things are not looking so good. He also feels that things can turn around very quickly in the team and on the field.

Agarkar’s statement comes at a time when Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has created a concern for Indian selectors and team management because several players selected for the T20 World Cup squad have failed to perform as per expectations in the T20 league.

Players such as Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rahul Chahar have not fared well. While players who are not part of the India squad, like Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal have flourished in most of the games. With ICC allowing changes in the squad till 10 October, there are possibilities that the final squad might be changed a bit.

For the unversed, the Indian team for ICC T20 World Cup was announced on 8 September, just 11 days prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that resumed in the UAE.

India's squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami.