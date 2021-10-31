T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan beat Namibia as Asghar Afghan calls time on international career

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan gave a perfect farewell present to Asghar Afghan with a thumping 62-run victory over Namibia in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
Asghar made 31 off 23 balls in his last international appearance, which lifted Afghanistan to 160-5 after captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat in the Group 2 game.
Namibia batsmen fell against the slower deliveries of Afghanistan fast bowlers and limped to 98-9 with David Wiese top-scoring with 26 off 30 balls.
Fast bowler Hamid Hassan, playing his first T20 international in five years, picked up 3-9 while Naveen-ul-Haq polished off the top order to finish with 3-27.
Asghar, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Saturday, was given a guard of honour by Namibia fielders as he walked out to bat midway through the innings. He belted three fours and a six before scooping a catch to backward point in the penultimate over.
Afghanistan, which has two tough games in hand against New Zealand and India, has four points from three games. It lost a nail-biting game to Pakistan by five wickets when hard-hitting Asif Ali smashed four sixes in the penultimate over.
Namibia has two points from two games after beating Scotland in the opening game.
When asked what does he feel about Afghanistan's chances against the likes of India and New Zealand on the spinning pitches of UAE, seamer Naveen-Ul-Haq sounded positive.
