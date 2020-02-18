T20 Mumbai League owners threaten tournament boycott unless Mumbai Cricket Association takes control
The league is currently operated by a private firm, which entered into an agreement with the MCA.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat England Women by 10 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW Vs WIW India Women beat West Indies Women by 2 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW Vs SAW Australia Women beat South Africa Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, One-off Test Match, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Feb 22nd, 2020, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZW vs THAW - Feb 19th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BANW vs PAKW - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Opening up India's borders for refugees isn't a zero sum game, nation can learn from Bangladesh, Jordan, Lebanon
-
Seven years after AAP's squabbles with UPA, NDA governments, Arvind Kejriwal now sees wisdom in political coexistence
-
With a new book, Ganesh Sitaraman is primed to be key contender for role of Democratic Party's chief ideologue
-
FATF to keep Pakistan in 'grey list' as Turkey, Malaysia extend support; decision comes week after Hafiz Saeed's conviction
-
Shaheen Bagh is a movement for democracy and peace, the protestors shun extremist ideology, writes AMU professor Syed Raza
-
Narcos: Mexico season 2 review — Too many crooks spoil this broth, but Felix Gallardo can still get you high
-
Mahakali: An account of women's lives along the river basin as men migrate in search of work
-
Asian Wrestling Championships 2020: Sunil Kumar wins gold in 87kg category, ends India's 27-year wait for gold in Greco-Roman
-
Sensex, Nifty clock 4th successive loss as AGR woes hit telecom, financial stocks; Bharti Airtel, IndusInd among top losers
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Mumbai: Team owners of the T20 Mumbai League have threatened to boycott the tournament unless the Mumbai Cricket Association takes charge of the league.
The team owners wrote to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Vijay Patil following a meeting held here.
Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of the first edition of T20 Mumbai League. File.
In the letter, which is with the PTI, the team owners have stated that unless the MCA takes charge of the league, they will not participate in it, henceforth under a private entity.
The league is currently operated by a private firm, which entered into an agreement with the MCA.
When contacted, a senior MCA official said the tournament will take place as per the MCA Constitution and it will be a win-win situation for both the owners and the private firm.
"The private firm will be given some role in the league," the official said, without divulging further details.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 18, 2020 20:59:23 IST
Also See
Indian Cricketers Association to set up office in Bengaluru, says president Ashok Malhotra
BCCI grant Rs 2 crore to Indian Cricketers' Association to help kick-start operations
Bangladesh squad returns to Pakistan for second leg of bilateral series; first Test to be held in Rawalpindi