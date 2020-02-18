First Cricket
T20 Mumbai League owners threaten tournament boycott unless Mumbai Cricket Association takes control

The league is currently operated by a private firm, which entered into an agreement with the MCA.

Press Trust of India, Feb 18, 2020 20:59:23 IST

Mumbai: Team owners of the T20 Mumbai League have threatened to boycott the tournament unless the Mumbai Cricket Association takes charge of the league.

The team owners wrote to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Vijay Patil following a meeting held here.

Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of the first edition of T20 Mumbai League. File.

In the letter, which is with the PTI, the team owners have stated that unless the MCA takes charge of the league, they will not participate in it, henceforth under a private entity.

The league is currently operated by a private firm, which entered into an agreement with the MCA.

When contacted, a senior MCA official said the tournament will take place as per the MCA Constitution and it will be a win-win situation for both the owners and the private firm.

"The private firm will be given some role in the league," the official said, without divulging further details.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 20:59:23 IST

Tags : Cricket, MCA, Mumbai Cricket Association, SportsTracker, t20 Mumbai League

