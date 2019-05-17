Mumbai: Young Prithvi Shaw on Friday said he learnt a lot about the mental aspect of the game from legendary Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

Shaw played for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals under two former skippers — coach Ponting and team advisor Ganguly.

"Learnt a lot playing under the legends Ricky Sir and Sourav Sir. Having played 15-20 years of international cricket, they have a lot experience all over the world. It's not about three-four things we are being taught, it's more about mentally (being) over there," Shaw said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the ongoing T20 Mumbai league.

"They won't talk about technique or anything, it would be match by match...what the plans and strategies are and not about our skills. Obviously, when you are on that stage, you also know things and that's why you are there. So they helped us mentally, preparing us to be strong."

"Being a youngster and playing the IPL, it is a big thing for me. I would be nervous but because of them, they would help me calm down," the 19-year-old added.

Shaw, who is currently leading the North Mumbai Panthers at the T20 Mumbai League, admitted that he was not a good fielder but worked on it as he felt it would be an important aspect in making it to the national team.

"It (fielding) is important in T20s. When I used to play U-14, U-16, I wasn't a good fielder even if I was the captain. I realised fielding is going (to play) a very important role if you want to play for India. And from there (on) I started working on it and I am pretty much doing well in Indian cricket," Shaw said.

Asked about his equation with two opening batsmen of India — Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan — Shaw said, "When I am playing with Shikhar bhai, I am comfortable with him and when I am playing with Rohit bhai I am comfortable with him as well. Playing with them its a big thing for me."

Shaw said he was initially disappointed after sustaining an injury in Australia.

"It was big opportunity for me, going there but unfortunately my leg twisted and this thing happened. I was disappointed at the start, but a lot of senior players, coaches, and all my friends helped me. After that my dad always said that you are a guy (who) can come back stronger (and) I always believed in that," said Shaw.

Shaw praised the T20 Mumbai League saying it is a good platform for the young players to grow.