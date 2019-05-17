First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
SL in SCO May 18, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
AFG in IRE May 19, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

T20 Mumbai League: North Mumbai Panthers' Prithvi Shaw attributes recent growth to guidance of Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly

Shaw, who is currently leading the North Mumbai Panthers at the T20 Mumbai League, also admitted that he was not a good fielder but said he was working on it.

Press Trust of India, May 17, 2019 21:11:08 IST

Mumbai: Young Prithvi Shaw on Friday said he learnt a lot about the mental aspect of the game from legendary Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

File picture of Prithvi Shaw. AFP

File picture of Prithvi Shaw. AFP

Shaw played for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals under two former skippers — coach Ponting and team advisor Ganguly.

"Learnt a lot playing under the legends Ricky Sir and Sourav Sir. Having played 15-20 years of international cricket, they have a lot experience all over the world. It's not about three-four things we are being taught, it's more about mentally (being) over there," Shaw said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the ongoing T20 Mumbai league.

"They won't talk about technique or anything, it would be match by match...what the plans and strategies are and not about our skills. Obviously, when you are on that stage, you also know things and that's why you are there. So they helped us mentally, preparing us to be strong."

"Being a youngster and playing the IPL, it is a big thing for me. I would be nervous but because of them, they would help me calm down," the 19-year-old added.

Shaw, who is currently leading the North Mumbai Panthers at the T20 Mumbai League, admitted that he was not a good fielder but worked on it as he felt it would be an important aspect in making it to the national team.

"It (fielding) is important in T20s. When I used to play U-14, U-16, I wasn't a good fielder even if I was the captain. I realised fielding is going (to play) a very important role if you want to play for India. And from there (on) I started working on it and I am pretty much doing well in Indian cricket," Shaw said.

Asked about his equation with two opening batsmen of India — Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan — Shaw said, "When I am playing with Shikhar bhai, I am comfortable with him and when I am playing with Rohit bhai I am comfortable with him as well. Playing with them its a big thing for me."

Shaw said he was initially disappointed after sustaining an injury in Australia.

"It was big opportunity for me, going there but unfortunately my leg twisted and this thing happened. I was disappointed at the start, but a lot of senior players, coaches, and all my friends helped me. After that my dad always said that you are a guy (who) can come back stronger (and) I always believed in that," said Shaw.

Shaw praised the T20 Mumbai League saying it is a good platform for the young players to grow.

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 21:11:08 IST

Tags : Cricket, IPL 2019, North Mumbai Panthers, Prithvi Shaw, Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly, t20 Mumbai League

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all