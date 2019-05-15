First Cricket
T20 Mumbai League 2019: Arjun Tendulkar helps Aakash Tigers beat Triumph Knight; Sobo Supersonics defeat Arcs Andheri

Triumph Knight skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 90 off 56 balls but his knock went in vain as Aakash Tigers registered a five-wicket win

Press Trust of India, May 15, 2019 09:34:35 IST

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar put up a decent all-round show as Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb defeated Triumph Knight Mumbai North East by five wickets in the opening game of the T20 Mumbai League on Tuesday.

Arjun, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, snapped up a wicket and then chipped in with 23 runs for Aakash Tigers on his T20 Mumbai League debut.

Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb defeated Triumph Knight Mumbai North East by five wickets in the opening game of the T20 Mumbai League. Twitter @T20Mumbai

Aakash Tigers defeated Triumph Knight by five wickets in the opening game of T20 Mumbai League. Twitter @T20Mumbai

After restricting the Triumph Knights to 147 for 6, Aakash Tigers chased the target with three balls to spare.

Openers Aakarshit Gomel (41) and Kaustubh Pawar (34; 5x4) gave a flying start of 67 runs.

Then left handed Tendulkar (23 off 19 balls), who came one-down, looked good before throwing his wicket away.

Later, D Subramanyam and Yogesh Pawar ensured no further damage as they took them home.

Earlier, Triumph Knight skipper Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 90 off 56 balls to take the side to a modest 147 for 6.

He hit seven sixes and four boundaries and was particularly harsh on Minad Manjrekar (1-48), whom he hit for 28 runs in the last over with the help of four sixes and a four.

Triumph Knight were in deep trouble at 38-3 before captain Yadav and Vinayak Bhoir (13) rallied the innings with their 41-run stand.

Later Yadav staged a lone battle as he kept losing partners at the other end.

In the second game of the day, Sobo Supersonics defeated Arcs Andheri by 48 runs.

Put into bat, Supersonics rode on a belligerent 96 off 49 balls by middle-order batsman Parag Khanapurkar to post an impressive 188/5 on the board in their 20 overs.

Khanapurkar hammered a listless Andheri attack as he struck 10 fours and five sixes.

Later, the Supersonics bowlers dished out a clinical show and restricted the Andheri side to 140/9.

Andheri was in pursuit of 189 but were never in the game as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Brief Scores: Triumph Knights 147/6 (Suryakumar Yadav 90 not out, A Lad 2-12, Arjun Tendulkar 1-21) lost to Aakash Tigers 148/5 ( Aakarshit Gomel 41, Kaustubh Pawar 34; K Sawant 2/30) by five wickets.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 09:34:35 IST

