Mumbai: Young cricketing prodigy Prithvi Shaw will lead the North Mumbai Panthers in the second edition of the T20 Mumbai League starting next week.

The North Mumbai Panthers will be led by the 19-year- old batsman Shaw, the statement said.

The league, an eight-team affair, will be held from 14 May to 26 May at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The North Mumbai squad comprises, among others, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Pravin Tambe and is coached by Umesh Patwal, the release stated.